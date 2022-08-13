Makers Unveil First Look Of Prabhas' 'Salaar'; Tease Big Announcement For Independence Day

South Superstar Prabhas is currently gearing for his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Salaar, also starring Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Now, on August 13, the makers finally unveiled the first poster of the upcoming action flick. Not only did they shared the poster from Prashanth Neel-directorial, but the makers even teased a couple of announcements for the 75th Independence Day, thereby building fans' anticipation about the same.

Makers unveil the first poster of Salaar

The production house Hombale Films took to its Twitter handle and shared an intriguing poster of Salaar, which has already generated a huge amount of curiosity among fans. Sharing the poster, Hombale Films wrote, "𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 #𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐚𝐫. 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐓𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐝. #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutihaasan @IamJagguBhai @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @shivakumarart @SalaarTheSaga"(sic). Take a look:

The poster had a glimpse of Destruction and it seemed like some kind of storm has demolished the area. The pic also had a glimpse of fire and some particles that could be seen floating in the air. The poster is indicating towards the arrival of a massive storm and fans are already excited for the same, as evident from the comments section. A netizen tweeted, "Waiting for mass God #Prabhas", another fan wrote, "It is the biggest movie of India. It is the biggest movie of Prashant Neel. It is the destroyer of Bollywood". Many others expressed that they have been waiting for the release of Prabhas's film for so long.

With this, the makers have also teased a couple of announcements for 15th August 2022, when India will observe its 75th Independence Day. The text written on the poster read, "Announcement on August 15 at 12:58 pm".

More on Salaar

The movie is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada and will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Vijay Kirangadur is bankrolling the movie under the banner of Hombale Films. The Prabhas and Shruti Haasan-starrer and is touted to have a lot of action sequences. As per various media reports, Salaar will hit the theatres in 2023.

IMAGE: Twitter/SethiTweetz