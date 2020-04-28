Chinmayi Backs Malavika, Says 'abusing A Woman For Having An Opinion Is Not A Silly Issue'

Actor Malavika Mohanan called out a cartoon that was made by a fan on Twitter which showed the cast of Master passing their time during the quarantine. While the men in the cast, including Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, are shown passing their time through recreational activities, Mohanan is shown to be cooking. Malavika called out how it was funny that the woman is still cooking in a cartoon but received immense backlash from Thalapathy Vijay's fans. As she deleted the tweet, Chinmati Sripaada came to her support.

Chinmayi Sripaada backs Malavika Mohanan

Chinmayi Sripaada took to her Twitter to talk about Malavika Mohanan and lamented how the actor had to face backlash just because she stood up against sexism. She tweeted Malavika was bullied and harassed into deleting her tweet. Here is what Chinmayi said:

A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying HER 'role' in a way SHE didn't like. She gets bullied, abused and harassed into deleting her tweet. Said sexist 'cartoon' gets close to 1000 Retweets. https://t.co/zfdg7ZxpjG — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 26, 2020

She added on to her previous tweet and talked about the issue once again. She said that it is not a 'silly matter' that a person gets abused just because she has an opinion. She also said that maybe such kinds of people are not stopped as they help to bring trending hashtags in the country or the world:

Abusing a woman because she has an opinion that goes against several men’s opinion is not a ‘silly matter’ neither. Neither is it a waste of time.

Social media users have also constantly shamed women and children in the families of even MEN they disagree with 1/2 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 27, 2020

Overall I have no idea who will come and change this because I guess these hordes are required / used to trend hashtags in the world / country.



Report to the police and Twitter as and when you see abuse.



It takes some effort work but change was never easy.



2/2 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 27, 2020

What Malavika had tweeted:

Malavika Mohanan saw the cartoon and how the other members of the cast of Master were shown playing games or watching TV while her caricature was cooking. She wrote, "The task of a woman even in a hypothetical “movie house” is to cook? When will the gender roles die? Sigh. (sic)." The tweet was deleted by her later after receiving major backlash.

