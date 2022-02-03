Malavika Mohanan Reacts After Her Fake Pic Circulates; Urges Netizens To 'help & Report'

Actor Malavika Mohanan has expressed concern over a fake image of her making rounds on the internet, which has been circulated by several people as well as the media. The actor shared a tweet reacting to the 'fake' and 'vulgar' image, which she quips has been photoshopped by someone and added that it's 'cheap journalism' to use pictures without doing a proper check. The actor further urged everyone to help in controlling the spread of this picture by reporting it.

Malavika Mohanan expresses disappointment after her fake pic circulates

Taking to her Twitter handle on Thursday, February 3, Malavika shared the actual picture of her which was photoshopped with vulgarity and wrote, "This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that, including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM, which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help and report (sic).” Take a look.

More on Malavika Mohanan's work front

Primarily known for her work in Malayalam and Tamil film industry, Malavika made her Hindi debut alongside Ishaan Khatter in Beyond the Clouds. She will now be seen alongside Gehraiyaan star Siddhant Chaturvedi in Yudhra. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film has been bankrolled by Excel Entertainment. The duo's character posters from the film were unveiled last year, while the filming began in August. Ravi Udyawar has earlier directed Sridevi's two-time National Award-winning film MOM.

She also has the upcoming film Maaran alongside South superstar Dhanush. The film will skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar soon. Apart from Dhanush and Malavika, the film will also see Samuthirakani, Krishnakumar and Mahendran take on pivotal roles. It has been written and directed by Karthick Naren, while T. G. Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films have produced it.

For the inversed, Malavika made her acting debut with the 2013 romantic drama Pattam Pole opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She then went on to work in commercially successful projects like The Great Father, Petta and Master among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MALAVIKAMOHANAN/ TWITTER/ @MALAVIKAM_)