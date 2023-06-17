Malavika Mohanan Resumes Shooting For Chiyaan Vikram Starrer Thangalaan In Chennai

The highly anticipated Chiyaan Vikram starrer film, Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith, has been progressing at a rapid pace and is nearing its completion. However, a setback occurred when Vikram sustained an injury during a rehearsal for the film. Now the versatile actor has recuperated and is now back in action.

Malavika Mohanan's Intense Preparation for Thangalaan

Known for her dedication and commitment to her roles, Malavika has been diligently preparing for Thangalaan. She plays the female lead in the film, has landed Chennai to join the shoot. She has focused on maintaining her fitness and has even taken up silambam practice, a traditional Indian martial art form, to perfect her character.

Recently, the talented actress revealed that Thangalaam is the most challenging film she has worked on, both physically and mentally, highlighting the depth and complexity of her character.

Thangalaan's star-studded Cast

Thangalaan also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pasupathy Masilamani, who will be portraying crucial roles in the film. Producer Gnanavel Raja, from Studio Green, previously disclosed that Thangalaan will be shot in 3D, adding an extra dimension to the viewing experience. The film’s narrative is said to be inspired by a real-life incident that occurred at the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka during the British colonial era.

Fans and film enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of Thangalaan, which promises to be a unique cinematic experience. With Vikram back on set and Malavika's arrival in Chennai, the final stages of production are underway.