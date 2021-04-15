Malavika Mohanan's 'regular' Friday Routine Involves Riding A Royal Enfield; See Pic

Malavika Mohanan was spotted last Friday, driving a motorbike. The Petta star took to her Instagram handle to share how her Fridays went. The 27-year-old star was seen in a white tank top paired with denim jeans. She sported brown leather boots and wore a pair of sunglasses as she rode the motorbike. Upon sharing the picture of her sitting on the bike, she wrote in the caption "Fridays are for riding" followed by a hashtag that said "Enfield Love For Life" along with a motorbike and black heart emoticon.

Checkout Malavika Mohanan's picture riding a bike and fan reactions

A look at Malavika Mohanan's photos on Instagram

A couple of weeks ago Malavika Mohanan had caused a frenzy on the internet by sharing her stunning photos in a green skirt and knotted blouse. The Beyond the Clouds star was seen flaunting her curves in the mesmerizing all-green look with the backdrop of huge rocks with a small waterfall. She accessorized her look with a traditional choker and earrings. She had tied her hair in a long braid and kept wore minimalistic makeup to go with nature's background. The South Indian star wrote in the caption "Insert Mani Ratnam song". While her photoshoot garnered huge attention, she also added another post in the same look with close-up shots. She captioned the post "From a far away time, in a far away land" with a green heart emoticon.

Details of Malavika Mohanan's movies

Malavika Mohanan, who is the daughter of the cinematographer K. U.Mohanan, debuted in the acting world with the romantic drama Pattam Pole opposite Dulquer Salmaan in 2013. Following a series of lead roles in Malayalam and Kannada films like Nirnayakam, Nannu Mattu Varalaxmi, she gained critical acclaim after appearing in Majid Majidi's drama film Beyond the Clouds in 2017. She portrayed the role of Tara, a dweller of Mumbai's dhobi ghat area, opposite actor Ishaan Khatter who essayed the role of Amir, a young man who lived under a bridge. The other popular Malavika Mohanan's movies are The Great Father, Petta, and the recently released blockbuster film Master opposite Thalapathy Vijay. She will be next seen alongside Dhanush in his yet-to-be-titled upcoming film directed by Karthick Naren.

Promo Image Source: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram

