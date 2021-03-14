Malavika Mohanan's Tamil Films: Details About The Movies And Her Characters In Kollywood

Malavika Mohanan predominantly works primarily in Tamil and Malayalam language films. She made her Tamil debut with the film Petta in 2019. She was recently seen playing a lead role in the newly released Master alongside Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Here’s a look at the number of Malavika Mohanan’s Tamil films. Read ahead to know more.

Malavika Mohanan's movies in Kollywood

Petta (2019)

Petta is an action drama film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, Sananth, Megha Akash, and Malavika Mohanan. It was produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures and the music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The story revolves around a hostel warden. In a bid to save his best friend’s son, the warden stands against local goons. However, the film takes a turn when he is forced to face his past. The film was Malavika's Tamil debut and she played the supporting role of Poongodi Maalik in the film. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the IMDb rating of the film is 7.2 out of 10.

Master (2021)

Master is an action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, with Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Master was produced by Xavier Britto. The story of Master revolves around an alcoholic professor. He takes a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home and clashes with a ruthless gangster who uses children for his crimes.

Malavika Mohanan played the role of Charulatha "Charu" Prasad in the film. Charu is an NGO-volunteer and a newly-hired lecturer at a college. She investigates and fights against the criminal activities of the juvenile detention facility. The film was a commercial success and gained mixed reviews from critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.1 out of 10.

Karthick Naren’s D43

Malavika will soon be seen in the upcoming Tamil film tentatively called D43. The film will be directed by Karthick Naren. The announcement of the actress joining the cast of the film was made in late 2020. Malavika will star alongside Dhanush in the movie. The movie is expected to be a thriller in which Dhanush will be playing the role of a journalist. Details about Malavika’s character are yet to be announced.