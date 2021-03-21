Last Updated:

Malavika Mohanan's Top Five Movies To Binge-watch As Per IMDb Rating; Check List

The list of Indian actor, Malavika Mohanan's top five movies to binge-watch as per IMDb ratings. Also, read about her role in every movie.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Malavika Mohanan

Indian actor Malavika Mohanan is known for her works in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada-language films. She made her acting debut with Pattam Pole in 2013 starring opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The actor, since then, has worked in several movies with various actors including Rajnikanth, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mammootty, Vijay, and Vijay Sethupati. Here's a list of top Malavika Mohanan's movies as per IMDb.

READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer 'Yudhra' teaser out with release date

The Great Father

The Haneef Adeni directorial The Great Father cast Mammootty, Arya, Sneha, Anika Surendran, and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a famed-builder who tries to locate his daughter's rapist with his wife Michelle. Malavika played the role of Meera in the movie. The film came out on March 30, 2017, and has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10. 

READ | Did you know Malavika Mohanan has a passion for photography? See pics

Petta

Petta is the story of a hostel warden Kali who tries to save Anwar, stand up against local goons, and is soon forced to face his past. The film cast Rajnikanth, Vijay Sethupati, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha Krishnan, and M. Sasikumar in the lead roles. Malavika Mohanan played the role of Poongodi in this Tamil-language film. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.2/10.

READ | Malavika Mohanan feels 'Desi Girl's vibes' in Manish Malhotra's signature sequin saree

Master

The movie Master is one of Malavika Mohanan's top movies which released recently on January 13, 2021. The film cast Joseph Vijay, Vijay Sethupati, and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. This Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film's plot revolves around John Durairaj, an alcoholic professor who clashes with a gangster in a juvenile facility. The film's IMDb rating is 7.1/10.

READ | Malavika Mohanan's Tamil films: Details about the movies and her characters in Kollywood

Beyond The Clouds

The film Beyond The Clouds is directed and co-produced by Iranian director Majid Majidi. The film cast Ishaan Khattar, Malavika Mohanan, and  Goutam Ghose in the lead roles. Malavika has played the role of Tara, the sister of Amir, a young drug dealer. The IMDb rating of the film is 7/10.

READ | Malavika Mohanan shares ode to Rekha in 'Silsila', fans call her 'drop dead gorgeous'

Nirnnayakam

The 2015's Nirnnayakam is the story of a young man Ajay who helps his father with a case that proves the negligence of the government. This V. K. Prakash directorial cast Asif Ali, Prem Prakash, Nedumudi Venu, Tisca Chopra, and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. IMDb rating of the film is 6.9/10.

Promo Image Source: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT