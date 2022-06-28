Malayalam Actor Ambika Rao Passes Away At 58; Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj & More Pay Tribute

Renowned Malayalam actor Ambika Rao passed away due to a cardiac arrest on the night of Monday, June 27 at the age of 58. According to local reports, Ambika was undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a medical facility in Ernakulam when this happened. Best known for her role in Kumbalangi Nights, Ambika has to her credit films like Meesha Madhavan, Salt and Pepper, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Thamasha and Vellam among others. She is survived by two sons- Rahul and Sohan.

Tributes have been pouring in for the artist from the film fraternity, with superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran taking to his social media handles and mentioning, "Rest in peace Ambika Chechi." Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas also shared Rao's picture on social media, while Kunchacko Boban, who acted with the late actor in Virus, wrote, "Rest in everlasting peace Chechi! Ambika Rao." Other celebrities like Anna Ben as well as industry technicians mourned her demise.

More about Ambika Rao's career

Ambika started her stint in the entertainment industry as an assistant director with the 2002 film Krishna Gopalakrishna. She had been working in the movie industry for more than two decades, serving as an assistant director in films like Mammootty's Rajamanikyam and Thommanum Makkalum, and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Vellinakshathram among others. She received immense fame following her role in Madhu C Narayanan’s Kumbalangi Nights. The film saw her take on the role of a mother, with Anna Ben and Grace Antony playing her children.

