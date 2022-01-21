Malayalam Actor Anna Ben Tests Positive For COVID-19; Shares Update Of Her Symptoms

India is witnessing the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an increased number of cases being registered every day. As the daily cases count has crossed the 3 lakh mark, numerous celebrities of the film industry have also been diagnosed with the virus. Among the latest to be diagnosed was Anna Benn.

The Malayalam actor made the announcement on social media. She said that she was experiencing most of the symptoms associated with the disease. She revealed that she was under home quarantine.

Anna Ben shared her health update on her Instagram stories. Posting a selfie, she wrote that except for the loss of smell, she had most of the symptoms associated with the disease.

The Kappela artist urged all who had come in contact with her to get tested while hoping that all of them were safe. She shared that she was 'in-home quarantine' at the moment.

In small font, she wrote that she had 'dodged' the virus for two years, but had finally been diagnosed with it.

Among the other stars of the Malayalam film industry to test positive for coronavirus recently was superstar Mammootty. He had informed his fans that he was fine except for a 'light fever' and that he had isolated himself. He urged all to mask up and remain safe.

Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care. — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 16, 2022

His son Dulquer Salmaan too took to Twitter to share that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Kurup star added that he was having mild flu symptoms.

"This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilante. Please mask up and stay safe," was his message for his fans.

Veteran actor Suresh Gopi too was quarantined at home and said that he did not have any major symptoms except for a mild fever. He urged to be 'strict' with social distancing, and be away from the crowds.

Keerthy Suresh was one of the other actors, who had contracted the virus some days ago. She shared three days ago that she had tested negative, and shared how 'negative' also meant a positive thing. The Mahanati star conveyed greetings to her fans on the occasion of Pongal and Sankranthi.