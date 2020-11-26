Malayalam Actor Arjun Ashokan And Wife Nikhita Ganesh Announce The Birth Of First Child

Malayalam actor Arjun Ashokan and wife Nikhita Ganesh are blessed with a baby girl. The actor announced the baby's arrival on November 25 through his social media account. Take a look at his latest post.

Arjun Ashokan and Nikhita Ganesh's first child

Arjun Ashokan took to Instagram to share a picture of him holding his baby girl. He captioned: “Our princess has arrived. Daddy's girl and mamma's world. ï¸ #blessedday #babygirl #mylove.” Arjun Ashokan is an Indian film actor who works in the Malayalam film industry. He debuted with the movie Orkut Oru Ormakoot, a few years ago. He is known for his movies like Parava, B.Tech, Varathan, June and An International Local Story to name a few.

Many Malayalam industry co-actors shared their congratulatory wishes for the blessed couple including Sharafudheen, Vinay Fort, Krishna Prabha, Sarjano Khalid, Saynora, Manjari, Kailas Menon, and Sanusha. Arjun Ashokan, who is the son of veteran Malayalam actor Harishree Ashokan, tied the knot with Nikhita Ganesh in 2018.

According to Malayalam Indian express portal, Nikhita Ganesh is a native of Ernakulam and worked at Info Park. The engagement took place on October 21 in 2018. The duo got married after dating each other for 8 years. Celebs like Asif Ali, Ganapathi, Saubin Shahir, Rajisha Vijayan, Niranjana Anoop and others.

Image credits: Arjun Ashokan Instagram

On the work front, the Trance actor Arjun Ashokan's upcoming films like Thuramukham, Ajagajantharam, Thattassery Koottam, Nancy Rani etc are in the pipeline. He would also be seen in the Anna Ben starrer Ennittu Avasanam. The film would also see actor Madhoo returning to the Malayalam film industry after two decades. Ennittu Avasanam would be directed and written by Vikruthi (2019) fame Emcy Joseph. Meanwhile, the cinematography is handled by National Award-winning cinematographer Appu Prabhakar, who recently worked on the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016).

Arjun Ashokan has been sharing glimpses of his life as well as promotional events for his upcoming movies on his social media account. Take a look at his recent posts where he showcased the poster of his upcoming movie Wolf, shared birthday wishes for wife Nikhita as well as wished his Nancy rain costar as well. Here is the latest post of the B.Tech fame actor.

