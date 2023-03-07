Malayalam Actor Bala Hospitalised In Kochi Due To Liver Ailment

Malayalam actor Bala has been hospitalised in Kochi and will reportedly undergo a liver transplant operation. He is the brother of director Siva, who has helmed Ajith’s Veeram, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and other popular movies. Bala featured in character roles in both the Tamil films made by his director brother. In Malayalam films too, Bala has played fan-favourite parts.

As per the reports, Malayalam industry celebrities like Unni Mukundan, NM Badusha and Vinusha Mohan visited Bala in the hospital to check up on his health. Badusha also took to his Facebook handle and shared an update on Bala's health after his visit.

The producer said that more updates on Bala's health will be shared after the have given more clarity. He also urged peple to not spread rumours about his health.

Badusha wrote in Malayalam on Facebook, “Unni Mukundan, me, Vishnu Mohan, Swaraj and Vipin came to Amrita hospital today and visited actor Bala. Bala has spoken to everyone. There are no other issues currently. The doctor will inform me with more details later.”

Actor Bala seeks medical attention

According to reports, Bala also visited the hospital sometime ago to consult with the doctors about his health. He was reportedly recommended to undergo a liver transplant operation. He has been receiving treatment for his condition since some time. His wife Elizabeth and the family members are already with them.

Bala's last film was Shefeekkinte Santhosham, which was written and directed by Anup Pandalam. Unni Mukundan featured in it in a significant lead role.