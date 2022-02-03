Malayalam Actor Dileep Moves Kerala HC To Cease Further Probe In Assault Case

Actor Dileep on Thursday, February 3, approached the Kerala High Court opposing further investigation being carried out by the police in connection to the 2017 Malayalam actor assault case. He alleged that it was a “willful attempt” to protract the trial in the matter.

In a plea filed through advocate Philip T Varghese, the actor has mentioned that further probe into the matter was not acceptable as in November 2017 itself, the final report was filed, and later in January 2020, charges were framed, while only one prosecution witness-who is one of the investigating officers-was remained to be examined.

As per the plea, the police carried out “a series of vindictive acts” under the guise of further investigation. Citing one of the acts, the petition claims that a false case was registered on the actor and other male members of his family accusing them of conspiring to murder police officers investigating the Malayam actor's assault case.

The petition further seeks to overrule the report, allegedly containing the statement of filmmaker Balachandra Kumar and further proceedings pursuant to the same, filed by the police in the trial court.

Through media, Kumar had recently made some revelations against Dileep concerning the actress assault case. He further claimed that there is digital evidence to prove Dileep influenced the witnesses.

Malayalam actor kidnapping and assault case

On January 9, for allegedly threatening the investigating officials, the Kerala Police Crime Branch registered a case against Dileep and five others. In the FIR, actor Dileep is named as the primary accused. The second and third accused are Anoop, who is Dileep's brother, and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law. Some of the other accused include Appu and Babu Chengamanad. While one other accused is not yet identified.

Concerning the alleged conspiracy, Dileep is the eighth accused in the actress kidnapping and assault case. As per the case, an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies, on the night of 17 February 2017, was allegedly abducted and molested inside a car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle.

(With PTI input)

(Image: Pixabay/DileepActor-Instagram)