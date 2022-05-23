Malayalam Actor Jalaja Graces Cannes 2022 Red Carpet In Style; Know All About Her

From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai, Cannes 2022 saw notable Indian celebrities grace the red carpet in style as they represented the first ‘Country Of Honour’. Veteran Malayalam actor Jalaja also walked the red carpet as her 1978 film Thamp was presented at the Cannes Classic section.

Late auteur G. Aravindan’s film, which has been restored by the National Heritage Mission under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, offers a kaleidoscope of life in a small circus. Jalaja was joined by the son of Thamp's producer K. Raveendranathan Nair- Prakash R. Nair, movie director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

Who's Jalaja? Know all about actor who graced the Cannes 2022 red carpet

Known for her contribution to Malayam films in the 1970s and 1980s, Jalaja was born in Malaysia to a professor. Her family then moved to Kerala during the Civil War in Malaysia, with Jalaja completing her bachelor's degree and Master's in English Literature from Women's college Thiruvananthapuram.

The actor made her debut in the film industry with Hariharan's 1977 film Ivanente Priyaputhran. She then went on to play pivotal roles in projects, including Ee Ganam Marakkumo, Ulkadal, Shalini Ente Koottukari, Vayal, Chillu, Onnu Chirikku, Athirathram, Naayakan, Kariyilakkattu Pole and Charithram among others.

She was last seen in the documentary titled 8½ Intercuts: Life and Films of K.G. George, as well as the political thriller Malik, both of which came out in 2021. Among many accolades, Jalaja has received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress as well as the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 1981 for the film Venal.

More about Jalaja's 1978 film, Thamp

Written and directed by G. Aravindan, the film deals with the roving street circus of Kerala. The black and white movie also starred Nedumudi Venu, V. K. Sreeraman, and Bharath Gopi among others in pivotal roles. According to reports, Jalaja was in the middle of her pre-degree, when the director approached her to do the film. The actor once said that since she had very few lines, she could concentrate on her performance. The film won multiple National Film Awards as well as Kerala State Film Awards.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHILDRENULLP)