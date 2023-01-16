Malayalam Actor Mamta Mohandas Diagnosed With Vitiligo; All About The Auto-immune Disease

'Jana Mana Gana' actress Mamta Mohandas revealed that she is suffering from auto-immune disease vitiligo in a post that she shared on her Instagram handle on Sunday.

In the two selfies posted, Mamta could be seen grinning at the camera and holding a beverage. The 38-year-old actor could be seen wearing an all-black outfit.

Her post was accompanied by the caption: "Dear (sun emoji), I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I’m losing colour…I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze. Give me all you’ve got..for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace."

Check out the actor's post below:

What is Vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a disease that causes loss of skin colour in patches. The discoloured areas usually get bigger with time. The condition can affect the skin on any part of the body. It can also affect the hair and the inside of the mouth.

Melanin often controls the hue of skin and hair. When Melanin-producing cells die or stop working, it causes vitiligo. All skin tones are affected by it, however, those with dark skin may notice it more. Neither the ailment is infectious nor life-threatening.

Mamta: A cancer survivor

The Malayalam star is also a cancer survivor and battled Hodgkin lymphoma in 2010. She relapsed in April 2013 and sought treatment in Los Angeles.

More on Mamta

Mamta made her acting debut with the 2005 Malayalam film 'Mayookhan'. She is also a well-known playback singer. Mamta, who primarily works in Malayalam films, has also been part of many Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.

On the work front, Mamta Mohandas will next be seen in Sethu's 'Maheshum Maruthiyum,' co-starring Asif Ali.