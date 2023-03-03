Malayalam Actor Mithun Ramesh Diagnosed With Bell's Palsy, Shares Heart-wrenching Video

Malayalam anchor and actor Mithun Ramesh revealed that he has been diagnosed with Bell's Palsy. He is currently hospitalised in Kerala and is having a hard time as his condition causes partial face paralysis. The actor took to his social media account to share the heart-wrenching news with his fans and asked for their support and prayers to overcome the illness.

In the video shared by Mithun on Instagram, he confirmed that he has Bell's Palsy and disclosed how he has not been able to close both of his eyes at the same time. Fortunately, his condition is curable and he is getting treated at Trivandrum's Ananthapuri Hospital. Recently, Mithun's wife also took to her social media handle and asked fans to pray for her husband's good health.

About Malayalam star Mithun Ramesh

Mithun Ramesh is a TV presenter and actor. He has been a part of the Malayalam film industry since 2000. He began his acting career with the movie Life Is Beautiful. In 2013, he set a record for the longest marathon for a radio music show as it lasted for 84 hours and 15 minutes. Apart from exploring films and radio, Mithun has gained major popularity through television reality shows like Little Masters, Comedy Utsavam and many more.

What is Bell's Palsy?

Bell's Palsy is a disease that can cause weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. The exact cause of the disease is not known to the experts, but they suggest that it is caused by swelling and some inflammation of the nerve that controls the facial muscles. Bell's Palsy could be caused by a viral infection as well. However, mild cases of Bell's Palsy disappear within a month, while severe cases can leave the face completely paralysed.