Malayalam actor PC George passes away due to kidney-related ailments at 74

Prominent Malayalam actor PC George, who is known for mesmerizing fans with his enthralling performances in films, passed away on May 14 morning. The 74-year-old actor was suffering from kidney-related ailments. The actor was survived by a wife, two daughters, and a son. The actor had made his on-screen debut with Amba Ambika Ambalika and has over 60 films to his credits. His works include films such as Adharvam, Chanakyan, Innale, Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal, and Sangham. The actor had retired from the rank of Superintendent of Police before he got into films.

Malayalam actor PC George passes away

His acting career kickstarted with theatre and soon he graduated to Malayalam films. He took leaves during his official career and participated in films and started with small roles. He received a major break after he was posted in the state capital city in the early eighties and his career graph rose after his stellar performance in the Mammootty starrer Sangham in 1988 and since then he had no reason to look back. The funeral of the actor will be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Karukutty near Kochi on May 15.

The actor who featured in the film Chanakyan is a thriller directed by TK Rajeev Kumar which also starred Kamal Hassan. His other film, Innale was directed by the late Padmarajan and starred Jayaram, Suresh Gopi, Sree Vidya, and Sobhana. Atharvam, which starred Mammootty, was directed by Dennis Joseph, who passed away last week due to COIVD-19 complications. George's popularity also rose with movies like Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal, directed by Kamal, where he played the role of one of the uncles of female lead Parvathi. South Indian actor Mammootty mourned the demise and shared a throwback picture of the actor on Facebook from the time he was the SP. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Tributes to actor PC George.”

(Image credit: ABGEORGE_2255/ Twitter)

