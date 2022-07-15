Malayalam Actor Pratap Pothen Passes Away In Chennai At Age 70

Actor-filmmaker Pratap Pothen breathed his last on Friday morning. The actor who was last seen in Mammooty starrer CBI5 The Brain was found dead at his Kilpauk residence in Chennai, as reported by the local media. The veteran star had worked in a number of south films and had an active presence in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films industries.

Prathan Pothen was not just known for his impeccable acting skills but he also made his mark in the industry by taking on various roles as a scriptwriter, director and producer. The news of Pratap Pothen's death came as a big shock for his friends and family and they mourned the loss of the veteran star.

More about Pratap Pothen

On the professional front, Pratap Pothen ventured into the world of films with director Bharatan's 1978 movie Aaravam. The actor then went on to star in several other hit films including Thakara, Chamaram, 22 Female Kottayam, Aarohanam, Panneer Pushpangal, Thanmathra, Bangalore Days and many other movies. Some of his best performances include Jeeva, Vettri Vizhaa, Seevalaperi Pandi and Lucky Man.

Pothen also won a National Award for directing the 1985 film Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai. Moreover, he also owned an ad agency called 'Green Apple' after which he tried his hands at direction and helmed three Malayalam films namely Rithubhedam, Daisy and Oru Yathramozhi. His last directorial project was the 1997 film Oru Yathramozhi which starred Mohanlal and Sivaji Ganeshan in lead roles. For the unversed, prior to his death, he was filming for Mohanlal’s next directorial Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham.

Talking about Pothen's personal life, he tied the knot with actor Raadhika Sarathkumar in 1985. However, after one year of marriage, the couple parted ways in 1986. Pratap Pothen again remarried Amala Satyanath, but after 22 years of marriage, the two separated in 2012. The couple also shares a daughter named Keya.

Image: Instagram@salem.mani.77