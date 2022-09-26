Malayalam Actor Sreenath Bhasi Arrested For Allegedly Misbehaving With Female Anchor

Popular Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi has landed in legal trouble for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview. ANI shared the update on Twitter and informed that an FIR has been lodged against him.

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested

Bhasi has been arrested and several sections of IPC have been invoked against him. "Kerala-Maradu Police in Kochi arrested Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview. The anchor had filed a Police complaint. FIR registered against him, several sections of IPC invoked," the tweet by ANI read.

As per media reports, during his interview with a journalist, the actor reportedly lashed out when he was asked to rank his co-stars based on their ‘rowdiness’. “I’m p****d off right now,” he said, before dropping an abusive word. Following this, social media was flooded with criticism against his behaviour, and another clip of an earlier interview with a radio jockey, where he misbehaved with him while on air, also surfaced online.

"He is in our custody. His statement is being recorded," a police officer said, as per PTI. The actor was summoned by police to Maradu station in Kochi city on the basis of a complaint filed by the journalist of an online media.