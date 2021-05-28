Malayalam Actor Unni Dev Imprisoned For Abetment Of Wife Priyanka's Suicide

Actor Unni Dev, son of late actor Raja P Dev, was arrested by the Kerala police on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, for connections with his wife's suicide. Unni Dev's wife, Priyanka, worked as a physical education teacher in a local school. She died by suicide hanging herself in her house in Vembayam, Kerala, on May 12, 2021. She filed a police complaint against her husband, a day before her death, for physical violence and demand for dowry. The report filed against Unni Dev was under the domestic violence act.

Unni Dev jailed for connections with wife's suicide

As per Hindustan Times, following the death of Priyanka, her family members reported that Priyanka was tortured for dowry. They alleged Priyanka was forced to leave her husband's house in Kochi and had bruises on her body. Priyanka's relatives also reported that Unni used to fight with her during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The budding actor also started selling off Priyanka's jewellery. They claimed Unni and his relatives were behind Priyanka's suicide. The police went to Unni Dev's house in Kakkanad in Kerala to look for evidence. The couple had lived in the house since their marriage in November 2019.

Unni Dev has been booked under the Code of Criminal Procedure's Section 498(a) that concerned cruelty against a woman by her husband or in-laws. He was also charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. Unni recovered from COVID-19 a day before his arrest. His mother Samantha has also been accused in the case. She has currently tested positive for COVID-19 and would be arrested soon after she recovers.

Unni Dev confesses his crime

Unni Dev was presented before a local court on Wednesday. As per the police, he confessed to torturing his wife before the court. The court sent Unni Dev for judicial custody of 14 days for abetment to his wife Priyanka's suicide.

Unni Dev is the son of South Indian actor Rajan P Dev. He has worked in several TV shows and played small roles in movies. Unni Dev's latest works include Janamaithri and Shibu.

IMAGE: UNNI DEV'S FACEBOOK

