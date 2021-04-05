Malayalam Actor-writer P Balachandran Passes Away At The Age Of 69

Malayalam scriptwriter and actor P Balachandran passed away at the age of 69 on Monday morning at his Vaikkom house. As per Mathrubhumi, the actor was bedridden for about 8 months and was also undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital for brain fever. He took his last breath at 5 am.

P Balachandran passes away at the age of 69

As per the publication, the final rites will take place at his Vaikkom house in the evening. He is survived by his wife Sreelatha and two children, Sreekanth and Parvathy. The actor was born Padmanabhan Balachandran Nair and was known for his work in Malayalam literature and cinema.

He is known for the play Paavam Usman for which he received Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Professional Nataka Award in the year 1989. He entered the industry in the year 1991 when he scripted the Mohanlal starrer Ulladakkam. The movie was directed by Kamal and was critically acclaimed.

P Balachandran also wrote the script for Pavithram (1994), Agnidevan (1995), Punaradhivasam (2000), and Kammatti Paadam (2016). He stepped into the world of direction and made his directorial debut with the movie Ivan Megharoopan in the year 2012. The film is based on the life of Malayalam poet P. Kunhiraman Nair. The movie features Prakash Bare, Padmapriya, Shweta Menon in pivotal roles. The movie went on to bag various awards including Kerala State Film Awards, 2nd South Indian International Movie Awards.

Besides being a scriptwriter and director, he was also an actor. P Balachandran's movies include Punaradhivasam, Shesham, Ivar, Mahasamudram, Kadal Kadannoru Mathukkutty, Silence, Kaanchi, Ginger, Law Point, Manglish, Acha Dhin, Kismath, Eeda, Kolaambi and many more. His most notable work was the 2012 movie Trivandrum Lodge. The Malayalam black comedy romantic movie was directed by V.K Prakash. The film also features Jayasurya, Honey Rose and Anoop Menon who also directed the film.

He was last seen with superstar Mammootty in the movie One. The political thriller was directed by Santhosh Vishwanath and stars Murali Gopy, Joju George, Siddique and many more. The release of the movie was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic and was finally released on March 26.

Promo Image Source: K Chitra's Twitter