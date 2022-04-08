Malayalam Actor-writer Sreenivasan In 'stable' Condition Post Emergency Bypass Surgery

Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan, who was on a ventilator after undergoing emergency cardiac surgery, is reportedly stable now.

The well-known actor, director, and screenwriter Sreenivasan, who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry and is well known for playing comedy roles in Malayalam and Tamil films, was admitted to a private hospital and underwent bypass surgery due to his blocked arteries. Reportedly, Sreenivasan suffered a cardiac arrest on March 30.

Malayalam actor Sreenivasan is responding well to the treatment

As per the reports of ANI, the 66-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest and was immediately admitted to Apollo Adlux Hospital in Kerala. Soon after his surgery, he was shifted to the ventilator as his saturation levels dropped. In one of the tests, it was revealed that the 66-year-old actor was suffering from triple vessel disease. As of now, he is stable and responding well to the medicines. In a statement to ANI, the authorities stated-

"Mn Sreenivasan, film actor, was admitted to Apollo Adlux Hospital on 30th March due to Cardiac Ailment for which he underwent BY-PASS surgery and he is recovering in the Coronary Care Unit. His progress to illness is satisfactory and he is responding well to Treatments and Medications."

More about Sreenivasan

Sreenivasan won the Kerala State film award for best film for his directorial project Vadakkunokkiyanthram, released in 1989. He has also bagged the National Film Award for Best Film on other social issues for his directorial Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala in 1998. Sreenivasan has worked in over 225 films in his career. He is not just an actor but also an outstanding scriptwriter, and visionary filmmaker too. He has also penned scripts for films such as Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Varavelpu, Sandesam, Oru Maravathoor kanavu, and more.

Image: Instagram@khafaentertainment