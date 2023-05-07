Malayalam Actress Apoorva Bose, Dhiman Talapatra Share Photos From Court Marriage

Malayalam actress Apoorva Bose tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend named Dhiman Talapatra on May 5. Rather than a big wedding ceremony, the couple opted for a court marriage. Apoorva Bose shared the news of her low key marriage on her Instagram handle and penned a sweet note.

The Malarvaadi Arts Club actress captioned her post, "Legally stuck with each other. 05.05 ✨ #legallymarried #registrarhasblessedus #cantwaitfornovember #appugetsd. 📷 @jeesjohnphotography @vowsoflove. Can’t wait to celebrate with the fam in November." Soon after Apoorva shared the post, her fans took to the comments section to share congratulatory messages. A fan wrote, "Congratulations Apoorva Bose Talapatra!! My baby is officially married.. too many emotions (sic)." Another netizen commented, "Wow..what a great news. So happy for you both. God bless you two (sic)." A user also wrote, "Darooon! Legally Bong now (sic)." Several actors including Gauthami Nair, Malavika C Menon, Vishak Nair, and more also poured in best wishes for the newlyweds.

In the first photo, Apoorva posed with her husband and the couple was all smiles. The actress wore a red kurta with golden embroidery and paired with a white dupatta. She completed her look with dewy make and her tresses open. On the other hand, her husband complemented her in a white kurta-pyjama. In the second photo, the couple shared a candid moment together as they went through the process of court marriage, with the close ones in attendance. In the third photo, the couple posed with their family members and friends together. Check the post below.

About Apoorva Bose

Apoorva Bose is a trained actor and classical dancer who has worked in Malayalam films. Her debut film was Malarvadi Arts Club, which was released back in 2010. At the time, Apoorva was studying in high school in Thrippunithura. Following her debut, she did several films including Paisa Paisa, Pranayam, Pakida, Hey Jude, and more.