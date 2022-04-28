Malayalam Actress Mythili Ties The Knot With Sambath At Guruvayur Temple; See Wedding Pics

On April 28, 2022, Malayan actor Mythili tied the knot with architect Sambath at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. The photographs were shared by the actor's makeup artist on the latter's Instagram handle. Mythili hails from Kohni, Pathanamthitta in Kerala and her original name is Brighty Balachandran.

Malayalam actress Mythili ties the knot at Guruvayur temple

The photographs shared by Mythili's makeup artist see her draped in a beautiful saree. The actor donned a traditional golden and white bridal saree called kasavu for her big day, while Sambath donned a traditional mundu paired with a crisp white shirt. Mythili chose to accessorize her traditional saree with gold jewellery which included a big gold necklace, a choker set, mang tikka and Kamar bandh. The look was completed with a white Gajra that was wrapped up over a bun. Have a look:

A pic also sees the couple wearing lotus and Tulsi mala around their necks as they grab a bouquet of lotus in their hands. Mythili's makeup artiste captioned the post, "The number of sleepless nights we spent planning the entire event and the turmoil we went through to get things going, has seen fruition today. Now it's time for our success party! Keep your party hats and outfits ready!"

The wedding was a close affair that was attended by the couple's family and close friends at Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. A video shared by the makeup artiste gives glimpses of the couple's intimate wedding. Sambath could be seen putting a thali (an ornament equivalent to a mangal sutra) chain around Mythili's neck which is a part of wedding rituals. Watch:

Mythili on the work front

On the professional front, Mythili made her feature film debut Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, a murder mystery, along with Mammootty, directed by filmmaker Ranjith. She will be next seen in the movie titled Chattambi.

