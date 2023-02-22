Malayalam Actress Subi Suresh Passes Away Due To Liver Ailment

Malayalam actress Subi Suresh passed away earlier this morning (February 22). The 41-year-old TV host and comedian breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi. She was reportedly suffering from a liver-related illness and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

Suresh rose to fame after her stint in the comedy show Cinemala. In the show, she essayed witty characters. After the show, she did several TV serials and movies. She was last seen in the children's show Kutty Pattalam. She made her film debut in 2006 with Kanaka Simhasam. The movie was directed by Rajasenan. Some of Suresh's notable works include Happy Husbands and Elsamma Enna Aankuty among others. She left a lasting impression with her impeccable comedy timing and inimitable style and made a name for herself in a genre that was dominated by male actors.

Suresh is survived by her parents and a brother. She was single.

Celebrities mourn Subi Suresh's demise

The actress' demise left her industry colleagues and close ones grief-stricken. Celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to her. Suresh's close friend from the industry Tiny Tom took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "The co-worker and friend who has been with me since the period of mimicry."

"I never knew at all that she was carrying this disease and am now told that things turned from bad to worse in just two weeks. She was a bubbly personality and was known for her spontaneity. A great personality has now gone," said comedian Harisree Ashokan. Others also remebered her.

Subi Suresh's professional life

