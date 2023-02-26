Malayalam Director Manu James, 31, Dies Just Before Release Of His Debut Film Nancy Rani

Manu James, a Malayali filmmaker, died on Friday in Kochi. He was at the Rajagiri Hospital in Kochi where he breathed his last. The director suffered from hepatitis and underwent treatment at the hospital.

As per reports, Manu James’ funeral arrangements are being done at the Major Archiepiscopal Marth Mariam Archdeacon Church, Kuravilangad. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. at the site on Sunday.

Manu James was the son of Joseph and Cicily James and was married to Naina Manu James.

Manu James was set to release his first film, Nancy Rani

Manu James was 31 years old at the time of his passing and started his journey into the world of cinema as a child actor. He was part of Sabu James’ 2004 film I am Curious. He went on to work as an assistant director in Bollywood, Sandalwood and Mollywood industries.

The director was gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, Nancy Rani, prior to his passing. The film stars Ahaana Krishna, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Lena and Lal. It was in the post-production phase.