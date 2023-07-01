Malayalam Director Rajasenan Arrives At Njanum Pinnoru Njanum Premiere In Saree

Malayalam director Rajasenan’s film Njanum Pinnoru Njanum was released on June 30th. In the film, Rajasenan also plays the lead role. The actor-director recently attended the premiere of his film and arrived in an unexpected and progressive avatar.

3 things you need to know:

Njanum Pinnoru Njanum is the veteran director Rajasenan’s latest offering.

Actors Sudheer Karamana, Indrans and Joy Mathew are also part of the film.

Rajasenan attended the premiere of Njanum Pinnoru Njanum in a norm-breaking look.

Rajasenan attends the premiere in a feminine attire

The Malayalam director attended the film’s premiere in a red saree. He completed his look by pairing it with a golden pearl necklace and matching earnings. The actor-director’s look is currently going viral on social media. See his look below.

(Veteran Malayalam director Rajasenan attended the premiere of his latest film Njanum Pinnoru Njanum | Image: Twitter)

Rajasenan’s look is deeply tied to the movie

The director-actor’s makeover is directly linked to his latest offering. The film is about a boy being raised as a girl since the family wanted to desperately have a girl. The official summary of Njanum Pinnoru Njanum states that this polar opposite nurture from his childhood leads him to become an ‘enigmatic sociopath,’ and a retired police officer launches an independent investigation against him.

(A poster for Njanum Pinnoru Njanum featuring the director-actor Rajasenan and others | Image: rajasenanofficial/Instagram)

Njanum Pinnoru Njanum is a grand return for the veteran director. He had gone into a hiatus after directing and producing Wound in 2014. Rajasenan is known for directing several films in the 90s, namely Kadinjool Kalyanam (1991), CID Unnikrishnan B.A., B.Ed (1994), Vardhakya Puranam (1994), Kadhanayakan (1997), The Car (1997), and Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakkam (1998).