Malayalam Family Dramas Like Mammootty's 'Rappakal' That Shed Light On Motherly Love

South Indian actor Mammootty has worked in a variety of films that span across different genres. He has been a part of multiple blockbusters in the last few years and has immensely contributed to Malayalam cinema through his promising work. Here is Mammootty’s Rappakal and other family drama movies from Mollywood that beautifully portrayed a mother’s love.

Malayalam family dramas on motherly love

1. Rappakal

Rappakal is a family drama film which released in the year 2005. The plot of the film revolves around an old lady named Saraswathiyamma and her attachment with young house help, whom she has practically raised as her own child. The film has been directed by Kamal and stars Mammootty, Nayanthara, and veteran actor Sharada in key roles. The film was a major hit at the box office and is remembered amidst the classics, even today.

2. Snehaveedu

Snehaveedu is a Malayalam drama film that hit the theatres in the year 2011. The plot of the film revolves around a mother and son duo who are in for a surprise when a random boy appears at their doorstep. The young boy claims to be a member of the family and the story that follows, speaks about family bonds, love, and compassion. The film has been directed by Sathyan Anthikad and stars Mohanlal and Sheela in key roles.

3. Achuvinte Amma

Achuvinte Amma is a drama film which hit the theatres in 2005. The plot of the film revolves around a young girl and her mother, who live a peaceful life. The narrative changes when the daughter falls in love and her mother starts getting protective of her. The film has been directed by Sathyan Anthikad and stars Urvashi and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles.

4. Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam

Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam is another Mammooty film that explored the concept of family bonds and motherly love. The plot of this 1985 film revolves around two brothers, one of which is planning to sell their ancestral house to make some money. The film has been written and directed by Padmarahan and stars Mammootty, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, and Ashokan in key roles.

