Malayalam Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Arrested On Manju Warrier's Complaint: Report

On Thursday, May 5, filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was reportedly taken into custody after actor Manju Warrier filed an official complaint against him, as per Onmanorama's report. If the report is to be believed, then the complaint was filed at the Elamakkara Police station in Kochi. In the complaint, Manju Warrier has reportedly accused the filmmaker of defaming and blackmailing her through his social media posts. It is pertinent to note that Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's attorney or representatives haven't issued any official statement on the matter. In addition to this, actor Manju Warrier has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Sanal Kumar claimed Manju Warrier's life is in danger

Earlier last week, the Mollywood director took to social media to claim that actor Manju Warrier's life was in danger. In the post, the filmmaker added that she is under threat after testifying in the actors' assault case involving Dileep. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan further claimed that Warrier was being held hostage by her managers. "It has been four days since I posted on social media that the life of famous Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is in danger and she is in the custody of some people with vested interests," wrote the director in his Instagram post.

Sanal Kumar reveals reason behind not lodging a formal complaint about suspicion

In a separate post, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan mentioned why he did not file a formal complaint about his suspicions and instead, opted to reveal it via social media. In the lengthy statement, the director declared that he doesn't 'believe in the law and order situation in Kerala.' Moreover, the filmmaker claimed sending emails to Warrier to confirm his apprehensions and allegedly informed her about revealing his doubts on social media. According to him, when he did not receive any reply for Warrier, he decided to take it up on the internet. Read the director's statement below:

People are asking why I have not made a formal complaint to police about my apprehension of danger to Manju Warrier

1. I don’t believe in the law and order situation in Kerala. I myself is living away from Kerala because of this danger.

2. I have sent an email and a text message to Manjuwarrier about my apprehensions and mentioned that I am planning to reveal my doubts in social media before I put my first post. I have not received any reply from her.

3 . While you people are asking why I have not made a formal complaint why don’t you think as to why the police is not taking any initiative. There are so many issues where police took actions even in trivial issues.

4. People are also asking why I am pursuing this issue. As everyone knows that now the issue is widely in the public sphere there is no reason to believe that it has not reached Manju Warrier if she is free and alive, particularly when her social media handles are active. I have even mentioned names of two people in my allegations and they have also not responded.



Don’t you people think that it is unnatural? Please understand that I have no personal interest in this matter. More over I totally understand that I stand on a dangerous edge on this issue. I can see a possibility of Manju Warrier coming out and say that she is just fine and I am making unnecessary hue and cry. But still I feel that it should be raised as I have clear reasons for my apprehensions. In this matter I consider the life of a fellow being more valuable than my dignity. I have taken up many similar issues which I found unnatural and people whom I know are involved. I have only had bad experiences on those issues but I have no regrets because of the truth in my action.

