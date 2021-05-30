Malayalam Films That Show Lead Character Developing A Strong Bond With A Child, Check List

Malayalam Cinema has provided fans with some truly amazing films over the years. From Mammootty's movies to Mohanlal's movies, Malayalam cinema has seen great actors with amazing talent and truly meaningful scripts. Malayalam films like Drishyam, Bodyguard, Manichitrathazhu and others have often also been remade into Bollywood blockbusters like Drishyam, Bodyguard, and Bhool Bhulaiya respectively.

Malayalam cinema has also featured some amazing child actors over the years. Films showing the love between a father and a son or mother and her daughter, and even vice versa. Films depicting leads forming special fatherly bonds with children not related to them by blood, have also touched the hearts of many fans. On that note, here are some Malayalam films that saw lead actors form a bond with a child who wasn't related to them -

Malayalam films featuring a strong bond between the lead and a child

Kaazhcha

Kaazcha is a Malayalam drama film that revolves around a boy, Pavan, who reaches Kerala after he loses everything in the 2001 Gujarat earthquake. Film projectionist Madhavan happens to meet the boy and takes him in, helping him out. The film features, Mammootty as Madhavan, Padmapriya Janakiraman as Lakshmi, and Master Abin as Pavan aka Kochundapri. The film was written and directed by Blessy, in his directorial debut.

Snehaveedu

Snehaveedu is a Malayalam family drama film which was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the company Aashirvad Cinemas. The film stars Mohanlal, Sheela, and Rahul Pillai. The story revolves around Ajayan, who, after having tried his luck in different cities around the world, comes back to his village to look after his aging mother Ammukutty Amma. There, he starts a company for producing agricultural equipment and earns his living as a farmer. One day a boy, Karthik, comes and meets Ajayan claiming to be his son. The film received generally positive reviews from the critics and was a commercial success at the box office. Snehaveedu was written and directed by Sathyan Anthikad

Moz & Cat

Moz & Cat is a Malayalam psychological comedy-drama film starring Dileep and Rahman in lead roles. This film is a remake of the 1991 Hollywood movie Curly Sue. The film tells the story of a young man and a child becoming a part of the family of a girl and her brother. The film was written and directed by Fazil.

My Santa

My Santa is a Malayalam children's comedy-drama film starring Dileep, Sunny Wayne, Anusree, and Kalabhavan Shajohn. The film was produced by Nishad Koya, Ajeesh OK, Sajith Krishna and Saritha Sugeeth for the banner of Wall Poster Entertainment. The film revolves around, Aisa Elizabeth, a second-grader who lost her father, mother, and grandmother in an accident. She starts living with her grandfather and hopes to see Santa during Christmas. The film was directed by Sugeeth and written by Jemin Cyriac.

Image - Mamoootty IG, Mohanlal IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.