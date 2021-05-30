Malayalam Movies Like 'Immanuel' And 'Shibu' Which Speak Of Toxic Work Environments

Regional films have always been open about topics regarding mental health, toxic work environment and other social issues which are untapped. Malayalam filmmakers are amongst the clan who make realistic films like these and speak about a social issue, educating the citizens. From Mammootty's movies to Dileep's movies, here are some Malayalam movies to watch that spoke about a toxic work environment.

Malayalam movies that spoke about the problematic work environment

Immanuel

Directed by Lal Jose, the film Immanuel stars Mammootty in the lead roles with Reenu Mathews and Fahadh Faasil in supporting roles. The film follows the story of a man who works in a publishing house, but when the company shuts down, he is forced to work in a private insurance company. The film gives an insight into an unvarnished portrayal of the ruthless ways in which private insurance companies work.

Shibu

Featuring an ensemble cast of actors Karthik, Anju Kurian, Salim Kumar and Biju Kuttan, the film Shibu is directed by Arjun & Gokul. The film follows a young boy named Shibu who joins a film institute to become an aspiring filmmaker but after learning about the toxic work culture, he decides to quit and make films on his own.

My Boss

My Boss is a Malayalam language romantic comedy-drama film starring Dileep and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and is inspired by the American movie The Proposal. Set in the backdrop of the IT industry, the film follows Manu Varma who is an executive assistant in a leading firm in Mumbai and aspires to migrate to a foreign country. He meets his boss Priya who is a witch woman and criticizes everyone.

Theevram

Theevram is an action thriller film that marks the directorial debut of Roopesh Peethambaran. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Shikha Nair, Sreenivasan, Vinay Forrt, Vishnu Raghav, Riya Saira and Anu Mohan in the lead and supporting roles. The film is set in the present time as well as five years back. The film follows the story of a young man who goes against the legal system.

Take Off

Take Off is a 2017 released Malayalam film directed by Mahesh Narayan. The film follows the ordeal of nurses in the city of Iraq in 2014. The film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles. The film received a lot of appreciation from the audience and the critics for covering a delicate issue in an efficient way.

IMAGE: STILL FROM IMMANUEL

