Malayalam Movies To Watch On International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking

International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking is observed every year on 26 June by individuals, communities, and several organizations all over the world. There have been numerous Malayalam movies that have managed to depict this serious subject for the audience. Suresh Gopi’s Ekalavyan, Prathap Pothen's Idukki Gold, and others dealt with drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Idukki Gold

Released in 2013, the movie was directed by Aashiq Abu and bankrolled by M Renjith. The movie featured some of the talented actors from the Malayalam film industry namely Prathap Pothen as Michael, Raveendran as Ravi, Maniyanpilla Raju as Madan Mohan, Babu Antony as Antony, Joy Mathew as John, Sajitha Madathil as Shyamala and many others. The movie received average reviews from the audience as well as critics.

Ekalavyan

Featuring Suresh Gopi in the lead, this action-crime thriller was directed by Shaji Kailas and backed by P V Gangadharan. The movie was highly inspired by Singham Returns and showcased many other prolific actors namely Siddique as CI Sarath Chandran, Narendra Prasad as Swami Amoorthananda, K. B. Ganesh Kumar as Unni Joseph Mulaveedan, Vijayaraghavan as Cheradi Skariah, Geetha as Maya Menon, Janardhanan as Krishnan, Jagathy Sreekumar as SI Achuthan Nair and many more. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and also received positive reviews from the viewers.

Johnnie Walker

Directed by Jayaraaj, the movie was an average success among the fans and the critics. The movie followed the life of an aged man who decides to study in the same college where his younger brother studies. Legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty essayed the lead role in the film while other pivotal roles were played by actors namely Ranjitha, Jeet Upendra, Kamal Gaur, Manian Pilla Raju, Prem Kumar, Rani, Sankaradi, Sukumari and numerous others.

Kili Poyi

Released in 2013, the movie was one of the prominent stoner films of Malayalam cinema. The film was directed by Vinay Govind who made his directorial debut with this movie while it featured actors namely Asif Ali as Chacko, Sampath Raj as Rana, Aju Varghese as Hari, Sreejith Ravi as SI Alex Peter, Joju George as Tony, etc. Written by Joseph Kurian, Vivek Ranjit and Vinay Govind, the soundtrack of the film was composed by Rahul Raj.

Season

Featuring prominent Malayalam actor Mohanlal as Jeevan, the movie received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. The 1989 crime-thriller was written and directed by Padmarajan and depicted many other actors in significant roles such as Gavin Packard as Fabien Ramirez, Ashokan as Porinju, Maniyan Pilla Raju as Kanthi, Jagathy Sreekumar, Shari as Indira, Thodupuzha Vasanthi as Salomi, etc.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM KILI POYI TRAILER

