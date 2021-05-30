Malayalam Movies Where The Protagonist Made A Life-altering Bad Decision; See List

Movies are meant to educate the audience and also serve the purpose of entertainment. Over the years there are several films that made the audience laugh, cry and think of different aspects of life. Films are meant to have a happy ending, but there are several instances in which the protagonist makes a bad decision and that changes his life in a different way. Here are some Malayalam movies to watch where the protagonist made a life-altering bad decision

Malayalam movies that showcase impacts of bad decision

Best Actor

One of the best of Mammootty's movies is Best Actor which released in 2010. Directed by Martin Prakkat, the film stars Mammootty, Sruthi Ramakrishnan, Nedumudi Venu, Lal, Salim Kumar, Vinayakan, Master Vivas, Sreenivasan, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Master Sreedharan Nampoothiri and Sukumari in major roles. The film follows a school teacher who wishes to become an actor and makes several attempts to fulfil his dream, but one bad decision occurs in his life and his story takes a different turn.

Diamond Necklace

Diamond Necklace is a Malayalam film which released in 2012. Featuring Fahadh Faasil, Anusree, Samvrutha Sunil and Gauthami Nair, the film is directed by Iqbal Kuttippuram. The film follows the story of a Dubai based oncologist who ends his luxurious life after meeting three women from different lifestyles and a bad decision.

Vesham

Playing the lead role of Appu, another of Mammootty’s movies that were commercially successful is Vesham. The film was directed by VM Vinu and starred Innocent, Sai Kumar, Mohini and Gopika, along with an ensemble cast. The film follows the story of two brothers who ruin their lives after committing a murder unknowingly. The younger one commits the crime and the elder one takes the blame on him, further ruining his own life with a bad decision.

Ustad Hotel

One of the popular Dulquer Salmaan's movies, the story sees an incident that changes his life after a bad decision is Ustad Hotel. Directed by Anwar Rasheed, the film stars Thilakan and Nithya Menen along with Dulquer. Ustad Hotel follows the story of an aspiring chef who returns to India after studying abroad and confesses to his father that he wants to do something else in life. However, his father forces him into cooking and that changes his life.

Take Off

Take off is a drama thriller film based on the ordeal of Indian nurses in Iraq, in 2014. Directed by Mahesh Narayan, the film starred Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film follows an Indian nurse who moves to Iraq to change the financial situation back in her home in India. But this decision turns out to be a bad decision when she’s held hostage along with a bunch of other nurses in Iraq, by terrorists.

IMAGE: STILL FROM USTAD HOTEL

