Malayalam Poet & Jnanpith Award Holder Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri Passes Away At 94

Much-loved Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri passed away at a hospital in Thrissur. The artist was 94 years old and had been undergoing treatment for age-related health issues. He was a recipient of the Jnanpith award, which was presented to him in an intimate ceremony, a few days back. A number of his fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the grave loss while also shedding some light on Akkitam's most famous literary works.

Poet Akkitham passes away

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, one of the most celebrated poets of Kerala, recently passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur. According to a report by English Mathrubhumi, his death was declared on Thursday morning after being under treatment for a few days. The passionate poet was also famous for his numerous articles, short stories, essays, and other literary pieces.

Akkitham was honoured with a Padma Shri in the year 2017 for his commendable work in Malayalam literature. He also became the sixth Malayalam poet/writer to win the Jnanpith Award, which is considered highly prestigious in the literary world. He was presented with the Jnanpith amidst the ongoing pandemic through an intimate ceremony to avoid large gathering of people. He is also a recipient of other honourable awards and titles like Kerala Sahithya Akademi award, Sanjayan Award, Padmaprabha Literary Award, Vallathol Award, and Puthoor Award, amongst others.

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri has left an impactful mark on literature through more than 45 original Malayalam works. He started getting invested in literature at the tender age of 8 years and has created various renowned pieces ever since. He has worked for magazines like Unni Namboothiri, Mangalodayamm and Yogakshemam. He had also been an active part of a few radio stations in Kozhikode and Thrissur. A few of his renowned literary pieces include Irupatham Nootandinte Ithihasam, Arangettam, Madhuvidhu, Upanayanam, and Manasakshiyude Pookal, amongst others. Akkitham retired in the year 1985, leaving behind a legacy for generations to come.

A number of Malayalam literature followers took to social media to send out condolences to the family. His son Narayanan and daughter Sreeja have been receiving heartfelt messages from people who mourn the great loss. People have also been remembering his famous works that brought about a change in literary arts.

