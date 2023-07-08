Malayalam Producer K Ravindranathan Nair Dies At Age 90

Achani Ravi, also known as Raveendranathan Nair, recently passed away at the age of 90. He was a noted producer of several films in the Malayalam cinema. The credit of being the father of Mollywood’s new wave was also in his kitty which entails experimental filmmakers making art house films.

3 things you need to know:

Ravi supported several experimental filmmakers such as Thampu and Kanchana Sita.

He was also popular for his philanthropy work.

He was an established businessman in the trade of cashews.

Ravi aided the development of ‘avant-garde’ films in Mollywood

The news of Ravi’s passing came from the industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai. Ravi was known for working with experimental filmmakers such as Kummatty (1979), Estappan (1980), and Pokkuveyil (1981) from the director Aravindan. He also produced films by iconic director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who created films such as Elippathayam (The Rat Trap) in 1982, Mukhamukham (1984), Anantaram (1987) and Vidheyan (1994).

He backed successful films by the director P Bhaskaran, namely Anveshichu Kandethiyilla (1967), Laksha Prabhu (1968), and Kattukurang (1969). Raveendranathan was also responsible for funding, distributing and marketing the gems of classic Mollywood cinema. It should be noted that he was also the very first person in India to back art house films which went on to receive commercial recognition.

Ravi’s several films received several national and state awards

Achani Ravi produced several films that were critically acclaimed and went on to be conferred National and State awards. 14 of his films were eventually conferred a total of 18 national and state accolades. The producer was also known for his philanthropy and is said to have had a fondness for literature and arts.

He also became a recipient of the JC Daniel Award for Lifetime Achievement. Eventually, he became a member of the National Film Awards Committee, the Film Development Corporation and the Central Board of Film Certification.