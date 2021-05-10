Malayalam Screenwriter-director Dennis Joseph Dies At 63 At Private Hospital In Kottayam

Dennis Joseph, a popular Malayalam film scriptwriter died at a private hospital on Monday. The 63 -year-old was rushed to the hospital due to uneasiness in the evening and died of a heart attack at the hospital, as per sources. His scripting of two huge blockbusters established the reign of both Mammootty and Mohanlal as superstars in Malayalam cinema in the late 1980s. Joseph debuted in films in 1985, through ''Nirakkoottu''.

The screenplay for the 1986 box office hit "Rajavinte Makan" was written by Joseph. Mohanlal rose to stardom through this film directed by Thampi Kannanthanam. Mammootty also emerged as a megastar through the Joseph-scripted movie--'' New Delhi''. In Malayalam films, this film broke several records in 1987. He has also directed five films like "Manu Uncle" that starred Mammootty which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film in 1988

In the late 80s and early 90s, Joseph ruled the box office and penned scripts for several super hit films. This includes ''Kottayam Kunjachan'', ''Akashadoothu'', ''Palayam'', ''F.I.R'', ''Nair Saab'' and ''No 20 Madras Mail''.

Netizens Condoles Joseph's death

After the news of Dennis Joseph's death, people offered their condolences

Pretty much tells everything about him.



Adieu, Dennis Joseph. pic.twitter.com/H4CSQZNWji — The Saudade Guy (@thesaudadeguy) May 10, 2021

RIP #DennisJoseph Sir 💔 💐



You will be always remembered through your films. pic.twitter.com/cjOLka0JBH — AKDSFWA KANJANY (@DQFANS_Kanjany) May 10, 2021

#Lalettan 's Fb Post Remembering Legend Dennis Joseph. pic.twitter.com/xJ19dmXfHB — BEN K MATHEW (@BENKMATHEW) May 10, 2021

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: TWITTER/@RAJESHM_1)

