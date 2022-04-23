Malayalam Screenwriter John Paul, Known For Penning Mammootty Starrer 'Yathra', Dies At 72

Noted screenwriter John Paul reportedly passed away at the age of 72 on April 23, 2022, proving to be an enormous loss for the Malayalam film industry. The veteran writer is reportedly credited for writing over 100 films in his career including superstar Mammootty's 1985 blockbuster Yathra.

His career flourished during the 80s and 90s era as his contribution at the time was greatly appreciated by the audience. Following the news of his passing, fans started pouring in tributes and remember his profound contribution to the cinema.

Malayalam screenwriter John Paul dead at 72

As per several media reports and Onmanorama, John Paul was unwell for several months. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi where he breathed his last. Apart from the memorable film Yathra, he penned critically acclaimed films like Sandhya Mayangum Neram, Rachana, Kathodu Kathoram and more.

Apart from flaunting his prowess in writing, the late artist also appeared on the big screen as he played a significant role in the film Gangster, opposite Mammootty. In his latest work, he was seen in the film c/o sairabanu along with Manju Warrier. Paul also ventured into producing as his film Oru Cherupunchiri as a producer, directed by M.T. Vasudevan Nair bagged state, national and international awards.

Fans pay tribute to John Paul

Many mourned the loss of the veteran artist and talked about how his films impacted their lives. One netizen tweeted, ''John Paul’s story telling through Safari episodes is what made me attached to him, I believe it will be same for others. He will be deeply missed. RIP,'' while another wrote, ''My all time favourite love storys #Yathra scriptwriter #JohnPaul passed away. RIP .In my childhood always hearing his name as a legend of malayalam cinema and later I saw his videos in TV. One of the top intellectuals of malayalam cinema.''

Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned screenwriter Shri.John Paul. It's an irreparable loss to the Malayalam film industry. My thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/f5uMVRtHy0 — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) April 23, 2022

Yathra - One of my favorite movie. The film was directed by Balu Mahendra Sir and written by John Paul. This was one of Mammootty's hit films of his career. The death of John Paul is an enormous loss for the film industry. Om Shanti 🙏 #JhonPaul pic.twitter.com/BW85tqBqmU — Harish .M (ഹരീഷ്) (@chnharish) April 23, 2022

Screenwriter John Paul, who gave Malayalam cinema a new experience of language and emotion, has died. He was a film genius who demonstrated exceptional talent in developing a visual language never before seen in Malayalam cinema.

Tributes to the unique artist. pic.twitter.com/djXQF5TQHS — MV Govindan Master (@GovindanMaster) April 23, 2022

Image: Twitter/@realpancho_