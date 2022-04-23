Last Updated:

Malayalam Screenwriter John Paul, Known For Penning Mammootty Starrer 'Yathra', Dies At 72

Noted Malayalam screenwriter John Paul died at the age of 72. The writer is credited for writing over 100 films in his career spanning over four decades.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
malayalam

Image: Twitter/@realpancho_


Noted screenwriter John Paul reportedly passed away at the age of 72 on  April 23, 2022, proving to be an enormous loss for the Malayalam film industry. The veteran writer is reportedly credited for writing over 100 films in his career including superstar Mammootty's 1985 blockbuster Yathra.

His career flourished during the 80s and 90s era as his contribution at the time was greatly appreciated by the audience. Following the news of his passing, fans started pouring in tributes and remember his profound contribution to the cinema.

Malayalam screenwriter John Paul dead at 72

As per several media reports and Onmanorama, John Paul was unwell for several months. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi where he breathed his last. Apart from the memorable film Yathra, he penned critically acclaimed films like Sandhya Mayangum Neram, Rachana, Kathodu Kathoram and more. 

READ | IFFK kickstarts in Thiruvananthapuram, Malayalam actor Bhavana surprises as special guest

Apart from flaunting his prowess in writing, the late artist also appeared on the big screen as he played a significant role in the film Gangster, opposite Mammootty. In his latest work, he was seen in the film c/o sairabanu along with Manju Warrier. Paul also ventured into producing as his film Oru Cherupunchiri as a producer, directed by M.T. Vasudevan Nair bagged state, national and international awards.

READ | Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Contestants list, live streaming details, TV timings & more

Fans pay tribute to John Paul

Many mourned the loss of the veteran artist and talked about how his films impacted their lives. One netizen tweeted, ''John Paul’s story telling through Safari episodes is what made me attached to him, I believe it will be same for others. He will be deeply missed. RIP,'' while another wrote, ''My all time favourite love storys #Yathra scriptwriter #JohnPaul passed away. RIP .In my childhood always hearing his name as a legend of malayalam cinema and later I saw his videos in TV. One of the top intellectuals of malayalam cinema.''

READ | Malayalam actor Sreenivasan on ventilator support after bypass surgery; details inside

Image: Twitter/@realpancho_

READ | Malayalam actor-writer Sreenivasan in 'stable' condition post emergency bypass surgery
READ | 'KGF 2': Malayalam actress Miya George shares cute anecdote on son's 1st movie in theatres

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: malayalam, john paul, mammootty
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND