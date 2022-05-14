Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Summoned By ED In Monson Mavunkal Antiques Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday summoned Kerala actor Mohanlal in connection with a money-laundering probe. Summons to the Malayalam superstar came in connection with a case registered against fake antique dealer and fraudster Monson Mavunkal. The National Award-winner has been asked to appear before the ED in connection with the Rs 10 crore money-laundering probe next week.

Last September, the Kerala Police CB-CID arrested Mavunkal for cheating and swindling people of Rs 10 crore. A YouTuber and Patron of the Expatriates' Association, he was detained for allegedly defrauding multiple persons by pretending to have centuries-old antiques and presenting forged documentation.

Mavunkal claimed to have first edition of Bible, Tipu Sultan's throne

According to the Crime Branch, Mavunkal used to take visitors to his massive home, a portion of which was converted into a museum to hold his 'valuable antiques' which he claimed included a Tipu Sultan throne, the first edition of the Holy Bible, books used by Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji, the last Mughal emperor Aurangazeb, and others.

"He deceived the complainants by convincing them that Rs 2.62 crore was credited to his bank account by selling antiquities and he needs Rs 10 crores to withdraw it. He assured them that if they give him money, he will give interest-free loans to them for starting a business," stated the report submitted in the Ernakulam Court by Crime Branch.

"Several holy books and documents such as a version of the great epic Mahabharata written in palm leaves, and the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma and Pablo Picasso are some of the items claimed to be in his possession," stated the report. Investigation revealed that these 'antiques' were made by a carpenter based in Cherthala in the Alappuzha district.

A case was registered against him on August 5, 2020, but was kept on the backburner for about six months. The then DGP had issued an order stating that all cheating cases above Rs 5 crore should be probed by the State crime branch. A favourable verdict directing investigation by the Crime Branch was ordered by the Kerala High Court in February 2021.

Some photos of the accused with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran, Congress leader Laly Vincent, and former Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson had also circulated on social media, after the scam surfaced.