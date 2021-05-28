'Malaysia To Amnesia' Cast: Here's List Of Actors And Characters They Play In Comedy Movie

Radha Mohan's new directorial Malaysia to Amnesia was released on May 28. The comedy-drama movie is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The story revolves around two childhood friends who plan to get married. However, they face complications as they are unable to cope with married life. Read further to know the cast of Malaysia to Amnesia.

A look at Malaysia to Amnesia cast

Vaibhav Reddy as Arun

The Petromax actor plays the role of Arun. The character seems to have lost his memories as he is found by his childhood friend while he was walking on the beach. The story revolves around how Arun, who was supposed to go to Malaysia for a business meeting was found taking a stroll at a beach. He seems clueless about what is happening around him. He has an extramarital affair with a woman. He lies to his family to meet her time and again. The story brings in a twist when gets caught.

Vani Bhojan as Suja

The actor plays the role of Arun's wife. The character has a sweet nature who never doubts her husband and is supportive. The couple is parents to a daughter. Throughout the movie, Suja plays the role of a housewife who tries to help her husband and bring back his memory. She also has a talkative nature.

Karunakaran as Prabhu

The actor plays the role of Arun's childhood friend Prabhu. In the movie, the character adds the funny element by snooping around Arun's family to find the truth behind the memory loss. He is the one who finds Arun on the beach and tells his family about it.

MS Bhaskar as Mannaru

The actor plays the role of Suja's uncle who investigates the reason behind Arun's memory loss. Throughout the movie, the actor plays a humourous role who doesn't want to leave the couple's house until he knows the truth. He cracks jokes and acts stubborn. Mannaru also turns into a detective to learn about the truth.

Apart from the main cast, the movie also features Riya Suman, Mayilsamy and Sachu. The movie is available to watch on Zee5. Watch the trailer here.

IMAGE: Still from Malaysia to Amnesia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.