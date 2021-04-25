Malhar Thakar On Sharing Screen Space With Senior Actors Sachin Khedekar & Vandana Pathak

Malhar Thakar is an Indian actor who mainly works in Gujarati films. Thakar gained huge popularity ever since his debut in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Chhello Diwas in 2015 and has appeared in over 15 movies ever since. Malhar Thakar starred in the comedy-drama film Golkeri as 'Sahil Mohanbhai Sutariya' opposite Manasi Parekh in 2020. In one of the interviews about the movie, Thakar opened up about sharing the same screen space with senior actors Sachin Khedekar and Vandana Pathak for the first time.

Malhar Thakar on working with senior actors Sachin Khedekar and Vandana Pathak

Talking about Golkeri cast with Mumbai Live, Thakar elaborated on his experience working with Sachin Khedekar and Vandana Pathak. He said he initially felt pressure but the bonding they shared was so genuine that it actually reflected on the screen. Khichdi actor Vandana Pathak essayed the role of Thakar's character Sahil's mother Jyotsna Sutariya in the film.

Malhar said she was her favourite character in the movie and it made him feel like that was how mothers should be. He expressed that he in his way connected so well with her that it translated on-screen brilliantly. Talking about the parental bond in the film, Malhar said the way relationship has been shown in the movie was very progressive. He said parents are that way these days and with Golkeri they broke away from the stereotypes in that sense.

A look at Malhar Thakar's movies

After the success of his debut film Chhello Diwas, Malhar Thakar appeared as the lead in Thai Jashe! that starred Manoj Joshi and Monal Gajjar. The film released in 150 theatres and 350 screens across Gujarat and Maharashtra in 2016. His movie Love Ni Bhavai with Aarohi Patel and Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi was yet another hit that was critically praised and commercially successful and ran for more than 100 days in theatre in the year 2017.

His other popular films from Gujarati cinema include Sharto Lagu, Cash on Delivery, Shu Thayu, Midnights with Menka, Saheb, Duniyadari, and many more. Thakar started his own production house called 'Ticket Window Entertainment' in the year 2018. Thakar is awaiting the release of the comedy film Vickida No Varghodo which also stars Monal Gajjar, Manasi Rachh, and Jinal Belani. He has several films in the pipeline including Sara Bhai, Dhuandhar, Kesariya, and Locha Lapsi.

