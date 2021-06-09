Malik OTT Release Date: Is Fahadh Faasil's Upcoming Political Thriller Releasing Online?

After delivering hits like Irul and Joji earlier this year, Fahadh Faasil is ready to star in Mahesh Narayanan's Malik. The movie will focus on communal riots and will show Fahadh as a leader among the Muslim community. The movie's cast will also include Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Divya Prabha, Joju George, Maala Parvathi, Vinay Forrt and many others.

The trailer for the highly anticipated movie was dropped on March 25, 2021, and has gained more than 2.6 million views since. According to the trailer, the movie was scheduled to release theatrically on May 13, 2021, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 rules and regulations. It is speculated that the movie will be releasing on an OTT platform as theatres in Kerala remain shut due to the pandemic. So when is Fahadh Faasil's movie releasing?

All about Malik OTT release date

Malik is helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, who also wrote and edited the movie. The plot of the film will shed light on Sulaiman Malik's life story. Malik is an honest man who fights against politics and corruption prevailing in his village. Soon he rises to the top and becomes a leader in his community. The upcoming movie not only promises drama but also action-packed scenes choreographed by stunt director Lee Whittaker.

Recently, entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai let Faasil's fans know that the movie may release on an OTT platform soon. Since theatres in Kerala had been shut down due to the pandemic, the film may be released digitally. An official announcement by the movie's makers is yet to be made.

Fahadh Faasil's movie Malik to have an OTT release?

Leading Malayalam producer @IamAntoJoseph announces he is in talks for release of #Malik on #OTT, due to “closure of theatres” in Kerala. #FahadhFaasil biggie directed by #MaheshNarayanan was scheduled for a #theatrical release on May 13 will now have a #OTT release shortly! pic.twitter.com/OlS5grTNBF — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 9, 2021

Fahadh Faasil will play the lead role as Sulaiman Ali Ahammad or Sulaiman Malik in the political thriller film. Nimisha Sajayan will play a pivotal role as his wife in the movie. Dileesh Pothan who starred next to Fahadh in Joji will be seen playing the role of Party President of Islam Union League, named P. A. Aboobacker. The movie is produced under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company and will be distributed by Ann Mega Media Release. The music for the film is composed by Sushin Shyam while Sanu Varghese managed the cinematography of the movie.

Image: Still from Malik

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.