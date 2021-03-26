'Malik' Trailer Starring Fahadh Faasil Leaves A Strong Impact; Fans Excited For Release

The trailer of Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam film Malik was recently released on the internet and it has already been creating a lot of hype amongst fans. The plot of this drama film revolves around the life of a man named Suleiman and his small town which runs on rules and norms of its own. The film has been directed by Mahesh Narayanan and is expected to star actors like Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and Dileesh Pothan in key roles, amongst others. The film Malik had been originally scheduled to release in April 2020 but had to be pushed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik trailer released

The trailer of Fahadh Faasil’s next film Malik was premiered on YouTube on March 25, 2021, and it has been picking momentum amongst the fans ever since. The trailer of Malik narrates the story of a man named Suleiman, who has a major following amongst the people in his city. Fahadh Faasil plays the lead role and is seen dealing with a series of difficult situations throughout the trailer. In a few segments in the film, he is spotted spending time in the jail while a few police officers are instructing a local man how he could get rid of the man with a simple movement.

The film Malik seems to revolve around the political and communal unrest in a small village in Kerala and how the situation keeps getting complicated with several parties involved. The trailer features a series of celebrated Malayalam actors including Vinay Fort and Joju George, amongst others. Actor Nimisha Sajayan, who is famous for her work in the film The Great Indian Kitchen, is seen playing the role of a woman who is Suleiman’s supporter and follower for years. The star cast of the film Malik is one of the greatest factors which has been leaving the fans intrigued. The trailer gives away minimum details about the storyline of the film but has made it clear that the fans are in for a fast-paced ride with a promising screenplay. Have a look at the Malik trailer here.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Anto Joseph Film Company)