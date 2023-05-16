Mamata Govt Defends Ban On The Kerala Story, Claims Film Contains 'hate Speech'

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has defended its ban on The Kerala Story before the Supreme Court stating that the film is based on manipulated facts and contains "hate speech." The West Bengal government further said intelligence agencies believe screening The Kerala Story could lead to a law-and-order situation in the state. It added that the ban on the film did not constitute a violation of fundamental rights of petitions and financial losses cannot be cited as violation of fundamental rights.

The West Bengal government's defense follows a Supreme Court notice seeking a response to a petition by the makers of the film challenging the state's ban on its release. The Tamil Nadu government has also been issued a notice by the top court over a de facto ban on the movie.

In support of the film's makers, senior attorney and King's Counsel Harish Salve said a de facto ban exists in Tamil Nadu due to theatres no longer showing the film because they fear for their safety.

"For West Bengal, we are seeking quashing of the ban order," Salve stated.

The West Bengal government's senior lawyer, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, stated that the petitioners ought to have gone before the High Court.

He added, "There may be a situation of law and order problem and peace among different communities may be breached."

The Mamata regime was questioned by a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, who noted that the film is being screened without difficulty in the rest of the nation and that there doesn't seem to be any justification for the ban.

“The movie is being exhibited all over the country, why should the West Bengal govt ban the movie, why should you not allow it to run? The film is running in different parts of the country with similar demographic profiles. This has nothing to do with the cinematic value of the movie, it may be good or bad," the bench told Abhishek Manu Singhvi.