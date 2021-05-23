Mammootty: A List Of All The Top 'Gangster' Movies That The Actor Has Starred In

Mammootty is an Indian film actor and producer who works predominantly in Malayalam cinema. The actor's career spans over four decades. Mammootty has acted in over 400 films, mainly in Malayalam, and several other languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English and is regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema.

Mammootty established himself as a lead actor in the 1980s, with his breakthrough film New Delhi. The actor has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South. In 1998, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri for his contributions to the arts. He has also received honorary doctorate degrees from the University of Kerala in January 2010 and from the University of Calicut in December 2010.

Mammootty's movies include Masterpiece, White, Mission 90 Days, Kaliyoonjal and many more. The actor has appeared in several movies and played a variety different roles and characters. Here's a list of Mammootty's Gangster films for fans -

Mammootty's movies - Top 'Gangster' films

Black (2004)

Black is a Malayalam crime thriller film starring Mammootty, who plays the role of Police Constable Karikkamuri Shanmugham: a hitman and a contract killer. The film also stars Lal, Rahman, Janaki Krishnan, Shreya Reddy, Babu Antony and others. Black deals with the underworld operations in Kochi and the organized crime syndicate of Kochi. The film was written and directed by Ranjith, and produced by Lal.

Balraam vs Taradas (2006)

Balram vs. Taradas is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Mammootty, Siddique, Mukesh and Katrina Kaif. Mammootty plays double roles as Inspector Balram and underworld don Tharadas, reprising his roles from the 1991 film Inspector Balram. The film was a commercial success at the boxoffice. Balraam vs Taradas was directed by I.V. Sasi, written by T. Damodaran and S. N. Swamy.

Big B (2007)

Big B is a Malayalam action thriller film starring Mammootty, Manoj K. Jayan, Bala and Sumit Naval. The film is an unofficial remake of the American film Four Brothers and was Dubbed In Hindi As Big B Hai Badshah. The film has been described as a landmark movie in Malayalam Cinema for the freshness and style the movie possessed at the time of its release, which apparently gave the movie an iconic stature and cult following. Big B was co-written and directed by Amal Neerad.

Roudram (2008)

Roudram is a Malayalam action crime film starring Mammootty, who plays the lead role of Narendran, a dedicated Police officer. The film also stars actors Sai Kumar, Vijayaraghavan, and Rajan P Dev who play other leading roles. The film was directed by Renji Panicker.

Gangster (2014)

Gangster is a Malayalam neo-noir action thriller film, in which Mammootty plays the lead role, along with Nyla Usha and Aparna Gopinath as the female leads. The film also features John Paul, T. G. Ravi, Sekhar Menon, Kunchan, Alexx O'Nell, Hareesh Peradi and Dileesh Pothan in supporting roles. The film was written by Ahmed Sidhique and Abhilash Kumar, with music by Deepak Dev. Gangster was directed by Aashiq Abu.

Image - Mammootty's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.