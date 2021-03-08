Mammootty Announces Next Project With Parvathy Thiruvothu On Women's Day

Mammootty recently shared a delightful piece of news with his fans about his upcoming project and chose the happy occasion of Women’s Day to unveil this news. The actor also shared the details of the entire cast and crew of his upcoming project which also conveyed that the movie was being bankrolled by his son, Dulquer Salmaan.

Mammootty’s Puzhu with Parvathy Thiruvothu

On the occasion of International Women’s day, Mammootty took to his Twitter handle and shared thrilling news with all his fans. He first sent Women’s Day wishes to all his fans and then announced that his next project will be the movie Puzhu and then shared the details about the team with whom he will be commencing the shoots. As stated in the post, Mammootty’s Puzhu will include actor Parvathy Thiruvothu featuring opposite him and it will be for the first time when the fans will be watching them together. The movie will be directed by Ratheena and produced under Dulquer Salmaan’s banner, Wayfarer Films, along with Cyn-cyl Celluloid. In the end, the actor shared the names of other crew members of his movie.

Mammootty’s fans were thrilled to know about his upcoming movie and expressed their amazement through the comment section. Many fans wished good luck to the entire team and sent lots of love and support to him. Many also mentioned how Mammootty’s Puzhu had a promising cast and crew while others stated how they will eagerly wait for his film. Some fans were excited to see Mammootty and Parvathy together for the first time and wished them success for the movie. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Mammootty’s latest movie announcement.

Wish big success for this movie. Great 2 actors coming together. Awesome — Shailendra Singh (@shailendrasv76) March 8, 2021

Wish you a good support and with lots of love from the all #Lalettan fans🙌

Wish you a good luck for entire team#puzhu pic.twitter.com/2iqOMM7Kwd — @kh_ilesh_ (@Akhilesh8606) March 8, 2021

Parvathy Thiruvothu’s movies

Some of the famous Parvathy Thiruvothu’s movies include Male Barali Manju Irali, Chennaiyil Oru Naal, Bangalore Days, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum, Qarib Qarib Singlle, Andhar Bahar, Out of Syllabus, Poo, Flash, Maryan, Take Off, Virus, City Of God, Milana, My Story, Charlie, Koode and numerous others. Apart from Puzhu, some of her other upcoming movies include Aarkkariyam, Aanum Pennum, Varthamanam and Navarasa.

Image Source- Mammootty & Parvathy Thiruvothu Instagram