On Mammootty's Birthday, Here Are Some Films Featuring Him As An Upright Police Officer

Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, popularly known as Mammootty, is the megastar of the Malayalam film industry. The megastar bagged his first role as a junior artist in Anubhavangal Paalichakal and his journey to becoming a superstar of the Malayalam film industry began since then. Mammootty’s movies are immensely loved by his fans. On the occasion of his 69th birthday, glance through Mammootty’s police films where he aced the role of a cop.

Mammootty's movies that featured him as an upright cop

Aavanazhi (1986)

Directed by I.V. Sasi, Aavanazhi is an action thriller where Mammootty plays the role of a good cop, Inspector Balram, who is the strongest officer in the movie. Actors such as Geetha, Janardan, Nalini, Sukumaran and others have worked alongside Mammootty in the film. This film was a big hit among the audiences and Mammootty’s role was well appreciated along with other actors. Check out this intense scene of Mammootty.

Also Read Mammootty's Birthday: Prithviraj, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal's Heartfelt Messages For Mammukka

Inspector Balram (1991)

This is one of the finest ones from Mammootty’s movies. Inspector Balram is the sequel to the movie, Aavanazhi. Here, the character of Mammootty is falsely charged and jailed for standing against a powerful don in the movie who later kills Balram’s wife. Thus, in agony, Mammootty’s character takes revenge. The movie is directed by I.V. Sasi, who directed Avanazhi. Remarkable actors such as Kiran Kumar, Murali Urvashi, M.G. Soman and others can be seen in the movie. Take a look at this clip from the movie.

Also Read Mammootty's Collaborations With Padmarajan That Impressed Cinemagoers

Yavanika (1982)

Directed by K.G. George, Yavanika is a film in which Mammootty plays the character of Sub-Inspector Jacob who investigates the case of a scandalous tabla player gone missing. The role of the tabla player Ayyappan is played by Bharat Gopy while Jalaja, Thilakan, Nedumudi Venu, Jagathi Sreekumar, and others can be seen as supporting actors. The movie was a huge hit among the audience. Check out this iconic song from the movie.

Also Read Mammootty Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Street Lights' Actor

August 1 (1988)

Mammootty plays the character of DSP Perumal who fights against the culprits who plan to execute the Chief Minister of the state. The cast of the movie includes Captain Raju, Prathapchandran in significant roles while other cast members include Janardan, Mammukoya, Sukumaran and others. The movie was loved by the audience.

Also Read Mammootty's Highest-rated Films On IMDb That You Can Never Get Tired Of Watching

Roudram (2008)

This is one of Mammootty’s police films that wasn’t received well by his fans. He played the role of Assistant Commissioner Nari who investigates the critical death of a drug lord with all the pressures from other corrupted police officers in his force. Along with Mammootty, Sai Kumar, Rajan P. Dev, Vijayaraghavan, Lalu Alex and others can be seen in supporting roles. Check out Mammootty's remarkable scene from the movie.

Image Source- Mammootty Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.