Mammootty Congratulates 'Surya' Rajinikanth For Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Rajinikanth has been conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award by the Government of India. The Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, announced the news through his social media handle on Thursday, April 1. He wrote in the tweet "Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic." Ever since the announcement, numerous celebrities have been pouring their love for the legendary actor and recently Malayalam superstar Mammootty also congratulated him through his social media handle.

Mammooty congratulated Rajinikanth for the Dadasaheb Phalke award in a special way

Mammootty took to his Twitter handle on Thursday, to congratulate Rajnikanth for his Dadasaheb Phalke award in a special way. He used their characters' names from their first and only collaboration in 1991 Mani Ratnam film Thalapathi in his message. He shared a still of Rajnikanth from his 2016 film Kabali and he wrote in a tweet "Congratulations Surya for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. With Love Deva." Check out the wish on Mammootty's Twitter-

Congratulations Surya for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.



With love

Deva pic.twitter.com/lPkp5WEPbu — Mammootty (@mammukka) April 1, 2021

A look at Rajinikanth's awards

Dadasaheb Phalke award is the highest award in Indian cinema which is presented annually at the National Film Awards. The other popular recipients of this award are Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Raj Kapoor, singer Asha Bhosle, Manoj Kumar, and many more. In a career spanning more than three decades, Rajinikanth has won numerous awards from several associations. He is a seven-time recipient of the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, six of which were under the 'Best Actor' category. Rajnikanth has been nominated seven times at Cinema Express Awards and eight times at Filmfans Association Awards and he has won all of them.

Rajinikanth won his only Filmfare award for Nallavanukku Nallavan in 1984 under the 'Best Actor' category. Rajnikanth was conferred with the 'Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year' at the 45th International Film Festival Of India in 2014. He was also honoured with the second-highest civilian award in India Padma Vibhushan in 2016 and the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2000 by the government of India.

