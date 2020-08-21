Mammootty Films That Have Won Him National Awards In His Career; See List Here

Mammootty is one of the most loved actors in the south Indian film industry. Over the years, he has acted in several award-winning films. He and his films have also received several National Awards. Here is a list of Mammootty films that have won him a National Award.

Mammootty films that have won National Award

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

This 2000 film starred Mammootty in the leading role of Indian freedom fighter Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. For this film, the actor won the best actor award. Helmed by Jabbar Patel, the story of this film revolves around the life of B. R. Ambedkar. Ambedkar is mainly known for his contributions for creating that Constitution of India and freeing the oppressed castes in India.

Ponthan Mada

Ponthan Mada is a 1994 film directed by T.V. Chandran. This film stars Mammootty, Laboni Sarkar and Naseeruddin Shah in leading roles. The story of this film is set in the 1940s, where a man from low-caste named Ponthan Mada bonds with his colonial landlord named Sheema Thampuran. Sheema has been expelled to British India from England during his youth as he has supported the Irish Republican Army. Despite having class boundaries, both of them communicate through Thampuran's window, and Mada is seen hanging from a palm tree to do this. Mammootty had won the best actor award for this film.

Vidheyan

Vidheyan is a 1994 drama film for which Mammootty won the best actor award. Helmed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan this film stars Mammootty, M.R. Gopakumar and Tanvi Azmi. The story of this film revolves around a Thommy who is a loyal and obedient slave of his aggressive and tyrannical master Bhaskara Patelar (Mammootty). The man serves his master very faithfully and he also goes on to the extent that he kills Bhaskara's wife on his orders.

Mathilukal

Mathilukal is a romance drama film that is directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Mammootty won the best actor national award for this film too. The story of this film is based on an imprisoned man who falls in love with a female prisoner. He has never seen in the woman in person as a high wall separates them both. This love story starred Thilakan and Karamana Janardanan Nair along with Mammootty.

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha is a 1989 film that starred Mammootty, Madhavi and Devan in leading roles. The film was directed by T. Hariharan. This film is an alternative version of the fight between the legends of Chekavars from Chanthu. The film is shown from the perspectives of the fighters.

