Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nivin & Others Promote Safe And Careful Onam

Onam is one of the most popular harvest festivals in the south which brings major celebrations in various parts of Kerala. On this special occasion, a number of people across the country have been taking to social media to wish their followers. Here is a look at a few celebrated actors from the southern film industry who put up special wishes for fans and friends.

South celebs who wished Happy Onam

1. Mohanlal's Instagram post

Actor Mohanlal posted a motivating video wishing his followers a Happy Onam. In the video, he has encouraged people to follow the guidelines laid down by the government while celebrating Onam at home. He has also spoken about hoping for a brighter future, away from the miseries that exist today. Fans have wished him back with heartfelt wishes in the comments section of the post.

2. Mammootty's Onam post

Actor Mammooty had the sweetest message for his followers on this special day. He posted a video of himself where he was speaking about celebrating the small happiness in life. He also threw some light on how much people have been suffering in these unprecedented times and encouraged people to help each other. He wished his followers a happy and safe Onam.

3. Prithviraj Sukumaran's Onam wish

Prithviraj Sukumaran put up a sweet Onam wish for his fans. He posted a picture of himself with a bright smile along with a heartfelt tag that said, “Happy Onam”. His followers have wished him back on the special occasion through the comments.

4. Rima Kallingal's Instagram

Rima Kallingal updated her fans on how her Onam celebration has been going. She put up Onam wishes for her followers along with adorable pictures with her husband and family. The actor was seen dressed in the traditional Onam saree in the pictures posted.

5. Nivin Pauly's Instagram

Nivin Pauly uploaded a delightful picture of himself while wishing his followers a happy birthday. In the picture posted, he was seen dressed in the traditional mundu with golden lining along with a simple white shirt. The actor wished his audience through the caption in a simple and sweet fashion.

6. Tovino Thomas' wishes

Actor Tovino Thomas posted a video message for his fans on a special day. He wished all Malayalis a happy Onam while being well dressed for the special occasion. His elated fans wished him back through the comments section of the post.

7. Suresh Gopi's Instagram post

Suresh Gopi uploaded a picture with his wife while wishing his fans on this special day. He encouraged people to celebrate with great spirit and oneness while asking them to stay safe as well. The actor donned a complete-white avatar while his wife was seen in a shiny green saree.

8. Indrajith Sukumaran's Onam wish

Indrajith Sukumaran uploaded an adorable family picture while wishing everyone a happy Onam. His family was seen dressed in white and golden shades with bright smiles across their faces. He put up a small note in the caption, wishing everyone on the special day.

Image courtesy: Mammootty and Mohanlal Instagram

