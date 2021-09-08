Mammootty 'overwhelmed And Humbled' By Love From Fans On His Birthday; Pens Note

As the legendary Malayalam actor, Mammootty recently turned a year older on his 70th birthday, he received a massive amount of wishes from his fans and loved ones. He recently shared a heartfelt note of gratitude on social media for all his fans and well-wishers for sending love to him.

Mammootty recently took to his official Instagram handle and delighted the fans by adding a couple of his stunning pictures in which he can be seen posing for the camera in a snazzy blue shirt along with a lungi. He then addressed everyone who wished him on his birthday and penned a heartwarming letter.

Mammootty’s thank you note to everyone who wished him on his birthday

In the caption, he wrote how overwhelmed and humbled he was by all the love received on his birthday. He further stated, “From those who know me personally to those who’ve never met me, you have all sent your love in equal measure.” He even added names of numerous leaders and media publications, etc. who sent him birthday wishes and wrote, “From the CM to countless other leaders. From Sri Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Kamal Hassan to countless actors, technicians, and film personalities across industries. Media personalities, Publications, Channels, Pages across the country. Most of all the viewers and film lovers have shared their own celebrations and sent their love in all forms and that has touched me most.”

While stating how he was reluctant to celebrate his birthday in a big way, he added, “I’m usually reluctant in celebrating my birthday in a big way. But to see those I know and more so those I don’t know personally, see me as one among their family, making this day something special for themselves, that is when I feel truly blessed. I humbly share my sincerest gratitude and return all the love I’ve received today, to each and every one of you multifold. I wish to continue to entertain all of you for as long as I can. Love and Prayers Mammootty.” (sic)

Many fans took to Mammootty’s Instagram post and poured in hearts and heart-eyed emojis while reacting to his latest pictures while many others sent more birthday wishes his way. Even celebrities namely Madonna Sebastian, Gowri Nandha, Anumol, and others drooped in hearts for the actor in the comments. Take a look at some of the reactions to Mammootty’s latest Instagram post.

IMAGE: MAMMOOTTY INSTAGRAM