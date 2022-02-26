Last Updated:

Mammootty Shares Update On 'CBI 5' Title With Teaser Poster; Fans Can't Contain Excitement

Mammootty shared an update on 'CBI 5' title with a teaser poster. Fans couldn't contain their excitement as new installment of the franchise releases in 2022.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Mammootty, cbi 5 movie

Image: Instagram/@com/mammootty


Mammootty might have touched the age of 70, but that does not seem to be a factor on the number of films that he does every year. This was evident with the veteran set to star in four films lined up for release this year. The poster and trailer of one of the latest releases, Bheeshma Parvam, had made headlines, but there are updates on another film that he will star in 2022. 

The National Award-winner is all set to extend his popular film franchise CBI and will be starring in the fifth installment of the series. The makers will be raising excitement for the project by unveiling the title on Saturday. 

Mammootty-starrer CBI 5 to get an official title on Saturday

Mammootty raised intrigue around the film by dropping a teaser poster of the film ahead of the title revelation. One could see the Unda star only from behind, as the 'crime scene do not cross' banner was stuck ahead of him, which showed that the CBI Officer Sethurama Iyer will be dealing with another challenging case.

READ | Rajinikanth's birthday: Mammootty, Mohanlal & other South celebs send wishes to Thalaiva

The 70-year-old shared that the title announcement will take place on Saina Movies YouTube channel. The announcement will be made with the a motion poster, the post further read. 

READ | Chennai High Court quashes CLA's petition challenging Mammootty's 40-acre land

Netizens expressed their excitement for the film, sharing fire emojis, calling Mammootty a 'megastar' and the character as 'iconic'. 

Mammootty in CBI franchise

The franchise had started off way back in 1988, with the film titled Oru CBI Diary Kurippu. The year later, the second installment titled Jagratha was released.

READ | R Madhavan's latest pic with Mammootty makes rounds online; actor says he's 'huge fan'

The franchise then returned after a gap of 15 years with the film Sethurama Iyer CBI releasing in 2004. Again, there was a film releasing the next year, the fourth installment Nerariyan CBI hitting the screens in 2005. 

READ | Mammootty tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have light fever'

The franchise has now come back after a big gap for the second time, this time after 17 years. 

All the films have been directed by K Madhu, while the screenplays have been penned by S. N. Swamy. The plot of the film revolves around a group of CBI officers, also starring Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar, trying to crack a murder case.  

READ | Dulquer Salmaan unveils new poster of Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam'; 'Gonna be monumental'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Mammootty, CBI, Sethurama Iyer
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND