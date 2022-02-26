Mammootty Shares Update On 'CBI 5' Title With Teaser Poster; Fans Can't Contain Excitement

Mammootty might have touched the age of 70, but that does not seem to be a factor on the number of films that he does every year. This was evident with the veteran set to star in four films lined up for release this year. The poster and trailer of one of the latest releases, Bheeshma Parvam, had made headlines, but there are updates on another film that he will star in 2022.

The National Award-winner is all set to extend his popular film franchise CBI and will be starring in the fifth installment of the series. The makers will be raising excitement for the project by unveiling the title on Saturday.

Mammootty-starrer CBI 5 to get an official title on Saturday

Mammootty raised intrigue around the film by dropping a teaser poster of the film ahead of the title revelation. One could see the Unda star only from behind, as the 'crime scene do not cross' banner was stuck ahead of him, which showed that the CBI Officer Sethurama Iyer will be dealing with another challenging case.

The 70-year-old shared that the title announcement will take place on Saina Movies YouTube channel. The announcement will be made with the a motion poster, the post further read.

#CBI5 official title announcement with a motion poster releasing tomorrow at 5 pm.



Premiere Link : https://t.co/zPNxirwmbm pic.twitter.com/dcZKLDqgL8 — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 25, 2022

Netizens expressed their excitement for the film, sharing fire emojis, calling Mammootty a 'megastar' and the character as 'iconic'.

Mammootty in CBI franchise

The franchise had started off way back in 1988, with the film titled Oru CBI Diary Kurippu. The year later, the second installment titled Jagratha was released.

The franchise then returned after a gap of 15 years with the film Sethurama Iyer CBI releasing in 2004. Again, there was a film releasing the next year, the fourth installment Nerariyan CBI hitting the screens in 2005.

The franchise has now come back after a big gap for the second time, this time after 17 years.

All the films have been directed by K Madhu, while the screenplays have been penned by S. N. Swamy. The plot of the film revolves around a group of CBI officers, also starring Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar, trying to crack a murder case.